Large parties on Friday and Saturday at non-WVU affiliated fraternities have resulted in 29 students being placed on immediate interim suspension, according to an email issued by the University.
According to the email, a member of Theta Chi fraternity who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 attended one of these parties, despite being notified to isolate. The University had also requested all residents of the Theta Chi fraternity isolate or quarantine due to positive cases and close contacts.
Due to violating isolation or quarantine orders, 29 members of the chapter have been issued interim suspensions.
These students were notified on Sept. 6 and are no longer permitted to attend any WVU classes or remain on-campus. Additional sanctions are to be determined as the situation is under investigation.
“Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in the email. “We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.”
Alpha Sigma Phi, a fraternity also unaffiliated with WVU, is also currently under investigation after photos and videos of large parties were circulated.
According to the email, the University is continuing to identify others attending these large gatherings, and those found violating the Student Code of Conduct will be charged.
“No matter where they are, if a student cannot abide by the health protocols put in place for their safety and the safety of the community during a global pandemic, we do not want them here,” Farris said.
