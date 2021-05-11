Just over 9% of West Virginia University students and employees have verified their COVID-19 vaccination through the school, according to initial data released Tuesday.
Broken down into categories, the numbers show 12% of employees and 6% of students have confirmed vaccination through the University's online portal.
While many students and employees were vaccinated through on-campus clinics, the school is asking people to authenticate vaccination as some individuals were vaccinated at an off-campus clinic or local pharmacy.
WVU is using a series of staggered re-opening incentives with goals set at 50%, 60% and 75%.
At the first level -- when at least half of all students and employees have confirmed vaccination -- WVU plans to reopen the Rec Center, Up All Night and events at the Creative Arts Center to 50% capacity. During this stage, the PRT will also begin to run again.
With each additional level of confirmed vaccinations, more COVID-19 restrictions will be loosened and eventually lifted.
The University has set an ultimate goal of reaching 80% vaccination within the campus community.
WVU is currently "strongly recommending" students and employees get vaccinated but is not requiring it.
Updated metrics are posted every Tuesday by 2 p.m.