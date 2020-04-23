West Virginia currently has 967 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 29 COVID-related deaths.
Gov. Jim Justice said in a press briefing that of the confirmed cases, none have been confirmed within West Virginia jails.
“Just to give you something to compare to, in one Ohio jail, they have 2,000 confirmed cases,” Justice said. “We don’t have any confirmed cases in and of our jails in West Virginia at this time.”
He said the testing within nursing homes is also on track, and the situation is continuing to improve.
“[Nursing homes] are right on track,” Justice said. “They have done amazing work in testing all of the nursing homes.”
Justice said Workforce West Virginia is continuing to work through unemployment claims, and has filed over 150,000 claims since March 1. He said in previous years, typically about 3,400 people filed claims in March.