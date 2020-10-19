Half of the course sections offered for the upcoming spring semester at WVU will be conducted in-person or in a hybrid format with an in-person component, according to a University email.
According to the email, this format will allow 43% of seats to be offered in-person or through the hybrid model. This is an 18% increase of seats offered from the current semester.
There will also be an increase in online courses held in a synchronous format that allows classes to meet in real time.
According to the email, "Public health experts believe continuing to offer some classes online will be more likely to result in maintaining an on-campus presence for the duration of the spring semester."
WVU Spring 2021 semester is set to begin on Jan. 19. WVU has also launched a website for students to review and better understand the course formats available next semester.