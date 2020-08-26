Seventeen students have been placed on probation due to COVID-19 related Student Code of Conduct violations, as of Aug. 26.
Additionally, one student with repeated COVID-19 violations is scheduled for a student conduct hearing to determine if they will face suspension or expulsion, while 15 other students are also under investigation and will be placed on probation if found responsible for violations.
WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris said in an email to students and faculty last week that all students found violating WVU's health and safety policy regarding social gatherings or state and local health orders are subject to disciplinary action.
“These are not new protocols,” Farris wrote in the letter. “I know you have heard us say this many times over the summer and you are probably tired of hearing it. However, it is more important than ever as the semester gets underway that you take these steps.”