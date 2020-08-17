WVU students and faculty will be asked a series of daily questions throughout the fall semester to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Beginning on Wednesday, the survey will be sent out daily by 5:30 a.m. and students will receive a reminder at 9 a.m, according to a University email. The survey will include a link to answer various questions about any flu-like symptoms or any exposure to such symptoms, including:
Fever
Cough
Shortness of breath
Muscle aches
Headache
Chills
Sore throat
Loss of taste or smell
The survey can be submitted on a mobile device and is required in order to be allowed on campus. Once completed, students and faculty will receive an electric “pass” which will be valid for the day, according to the email.
The pass will also be required in order to access certain buildings or areas on campus. According to the University, if the Rec Center is found to be safe enough to open in the coming weeks, the pass will be necessary for this facility as well.
According to the email, “Displaying your pass when asked signals respect for others and your shared concern for the well-being of our campus communities.”
Students and faculty on Beckley, Keyser and Health Sciences campuses, as well as graduate and professional students, should begin participation immediately, while Morgantown students and faculty should begin on Aug. 26. Students and faculty may begin using it sooner.
Data collected by the survey will be kept completely confidential and will not track the participant’s location.
According to the email, “Comprehensive and current information about the health of students, faculty and staff will help guide appropriate, data-driven decisions, including when it’s safe to bring more people back to campus.”