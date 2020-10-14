Despite remote learning and numerous socially distanced measures in place, there are many ways students can still pursue dating safely.
“I think that to assume that we can tell students, ‘It's not safe to have sex’ and they're just going to listen, would be a bit ridiculous,” said Chantelle Friend, a graduate assistant at WellWVU who is in charge of sexual health education.
Friend runs the Condom Caravan and does sexual health programming on campus, which can be requested by anyone on its website. Right now, she said they are trying to spread information about safe sex during COVID-19.
Friend said while sex may not be something a lot of people want to talk about, it is especially important to discuss on a college campus. Even though it may not be the safest right now, WellWVU wants to equip students with all of the tools and knowledge they may need.
Due to the pandemic, WellWVU has been providing the Condom Caravan’s services for free this year. Students can request condoms, internal condoms and dental dams, Friend said.
“I know it sounds ridiculous, but health experts are saying to avoid kissing because that can spread COVID and obviously a lot of heavy breathing can spread COVID, so they would suggest wearing a mask,” Friend said. “I would say if it sounds ridiculous to you, there's another way to do it too, so if you don't want to explore it that way, you can do video chats and sexting.”
Friend said that while they hope everyone is wearing masks when they are supposed to and are staying home to quarantine, it’s not something that can be assumed everyone is doing.
“The safest bet is, unfortunately, to kind of digitally date, which is what we have been suggesting,” Friend said. “Luckily, in the last few years things like Tinder and Bumble have really taken off on their own.”
When it comes to transitioning from virtual dates to in-person dates, Friend said that it is really up to personal discretion. She said it would be ideal if both parties had recently been tested and are going to be doing an activity outside where they are not super close to one another.
“It’s kind of hard to know if your comfort level and someone else’s comfort level are the same,” Friend said. “That is something you will have to talk about with whoever you’re dating before you do meet up in person.”
Friend said that before meeting up, it is good to ask if the other person had experienced any symptoms lately or had any exposures. To make the other party more comfortable, she said the person asking could also share that information.
Lauren Lafferty, a sophomore exercise physiology student, started dating her significant other during the pandemic but, because they go to separate colleges, virtual dates are something that she has gotten used to over the last couple of months.
Lafferty said while there is some risk involved with dating right now, she thinks it's important to build trust with someone.
Lafferty said that throughout the week, the couple will sit down and have lunch or dinner together via FaceTime. They have also used the website Netflix Party to watch movies at the same time together.
“[Netflix Party] has a chat box on it, so somebody will say something funny and we can text about it in the chat,” Lafferty said.
Friend said that dating and exploring one’s sexuality is an important part of growing up, and it is not something students should feel they can’t take part in right now. For students who may have more questions or concerns, Friend said that they can reach out to her directly by contacting WellWVU.