The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Wednesday that two locations in Monongalia County will provide free coronavirus testing on July 10 and 11.
The first testing site, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 10, will be the Morgantown Farmer's Market, located at 400 Spruce Street in Downtown Morgantown.
On July 11, Mountainview Elementary School will serve as a testing site, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The school is located at 661 Green Bag Road in Morgantown.
Tests are available to all residents of the county, according to the DHHR. Those seeking tests must bring identification, and those that are younger than 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed that Monongalia County had 166 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The state total currently sits at 2,979 cases.