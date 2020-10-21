With the closure of many on-campus dining options, as well as the lack of students, WVU Dining Services continues to find better options for students with dietary restrictions.
Currently, the staff is working on finding more appetizing meal choices that contain a good source of protein for student’s who are vegetarian or vegan.
“Our feedback after meeting with the RAs on food options was that we are lacking on plant-based proteins, so we're looking into that right now and working on getting more options,” said Joseph Calicchio, director of contract administration for Dining Services at WVU.
Calicchio said students can request gluten-free breads and have accommodations made if needed. There is usually a gluten-free pasta served during the week to appeal to students with celiac disease or other sensitivities, and there are chefs available out on the floor to serve students or help answer any questions.
For students who may be struggling to make proper meal choices due to their diets, or for students who need help changing their diets, Cami McMillen-Haught, WVU Dining Services’ registered dietitian and nutrition counselor, can offer support.
McMillen-Haught creates the dining hall menus with the chefs and goes through the week putting together meal options that are appealing to all students.
She said the Mindful section and Simple Servings are geared more toward vegetarians and contain almost all five food groups. Mindful options meet strict nutritional guides and help make healthy eating more convenient.
Using Mindful choices, students can enjoy satisfying meals and snacks that have fewer calories, as stated on Dining Services’ webpage.
The Simple Servings option is allergen friendly and proactively addresses most of the ingredients that account for 90% of all food-allergy reactions: milk, eggs, wheat, soy, shellfish, peanuts and tree nuts. Simple Servings also recognizes the current demand for gluten-free foods, which certain students may require out of medical necessity, such as celiac disease, or simply by choice.
Simple Servings also appeals to students who prefer plain and simple foods and those with other health-related dietary concerns, such as Type I diabetes. All foods offered at the Simple Serving station are naturally free of milk, eggs, wheat, soy, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts and gluten.
McMillen-Haught is working with dining services to get more options for vegetarian and vegan students because it can still be a challenge to find different meal options, despite their efforts.
Chick-fil-A, Which Wich, Taziki’s and Jazzmans Brew Bakery are currently still open in the Mountainlair, while Blue Tomato, Tres Habanero and others will remain closed for the semester.
Calicchio said because a majority of Dining Services’ student employees are upperclassmen, not all restaurants could be run due to the lack of on-campus students. Management had to strategically pick the restaurants that it thought would bring in the most customers.
Many of these dining options had a wider variety of choices for those following a more restrictive diet, but dining services had to close down many due to COVID-19.
“When we first opened in August, we had to pick the most popular and revenue driven [restaurants on campus],” Calicchio said. “At the same time, we didn't have the staff.”
Freshman journalism student Nora Holmes has not faced many difficulties while eating on campus.
“I do think the dining halls have enough options for me as a vegetarian,” Holmes said. “I usually get vegetables and rice or pasta, and then in the mornings I'll get eggs. I always get coffee and fruit from Jazzmans with my dining dollars.”
“I think we've adapted very well," Calicchio said of the alteration in meal choices and on-campus dining. "It did not affect the menu at all. You are still getting the same amount of stations. We still have the simple servings, the mindful meals, the pizza station, the fruit and salad bar. I think there’s a pretty good variety.”
Holmes said the staple pizza and pasta stations usually give her enough variety throughout the week, while also offering a side of steamed vegetables.
“Personally, I could see why it would be difficult as a vegan, but as a vegetarian, I feel as though I eat enough,” Holmes said.
For those who still would like support in finding different meal options on campus, students can visit the dining services' website.