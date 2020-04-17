WVU is estimated to receive $20.2 million through a federal stimulus package to aid students in need.
According to a University MIX email, direct cash grants will be available to some students through the funding.
The funding will be received in two installments. The first $10 million will be used to assist students with financial needs created by COVID-19. This includes food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
Applications to apply for grants will be available starting April 21. According to the email, eligibility depends on the following criteria:
- Reduction in personal or family household income due to job loss, reduced work hours, or temporary furlough from work.
- Additional and unexpected costs related to the transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester.
- Increased medical expenses (including additional support needed for accessibility purposes).
- Travel or moving expenses to return home due to the transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester.
Students who received refunds for housing and meal plans are not currently eligible for the additional grants. Those who are receiving other emergency funds from WVU may be eligible for reduced grants or may also be ineligible.
The second installment will also be used to cover additional costs created due to COVID-19. This installment is expected to become available later in the Spring semester.
According to the email, "The University is committed to providing assistance quickly to students who are facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet."
Online Learning Student Support Fees for summer semester courses have been waived. These fees are typically $25 per credit, with the maximum fee being up to $75. Students who have already paid the fee can expected a refund or a credit on their student account.