As the fall semester kicks into gear, COVID-19, the flu, RSV and strep throat cases are rising at West Virginia University, according to a news release.
Although the increase in cases is to be expected as students come back to school, there are still some precautions to take, according to Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of Student Health Services.
“As students move back, we tend to see an increase in all communicable diseases, and that's pretty common in communal living and large gatherings or events,” Burrell said. “Lately, we've seen an increase in COVID cases and a rise in hospitalizations. It’s still much lower than the peak times during the pandemic.”
Burrell attributes this spike to “waning immunity,” as she said most who have had their COVID-19 booster vaccine are six months out, she said.
“The best prevention is to have the vaccines against some of these illnesses,” Burrell said. “Stay at home if you're experiencing any symptoms, wear a mask if you have to be around others and make sure you're washing your hands pretty often.”
The new COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available in September, Burrell said, and can be accessed by students at Student Health.
“Vaccines should be covered by most insurances for both students and employees,” Burrell said.
Students who are unsure if their booster shots are up to date can visit the CDC’s online Immunization Schedule, according to Burrell.
Although the University no longer requires students to report positive cases, Burrell advised that who test positive for COVID-19 follow the CDC guidelines.
Those who test positive in residence halls are also recommended to follow the CDC guidelines.
“Isolate in [your] room or home, mask and avoid contact with those who may be at high risk of getting very sick,” Burrell said.
Students no longer have to quarantine in Lyon Tower if they test positive, as they have in previous years.
Members of the campus community who are experiencing respiratory symptoms are advised to take the matter seriously.
“I would recommend with any respiratory symptoms to isolate from others, no matter what the cause of the symptoms. You don't want to spread any illness, especially to anyone who may be immunocompromised or could have a more serious complication from any of their illnesses,” Burrell said. “You can always do a COVID test at home or go to Student Health for COVID testing.”
While Student Health accepts walk-ins, it is recommended that students make an appointment, according to the website. To schedule an appointment, call the clinic number 304-285-7200.
For more information on COVID-19 testing or best practices during cold and flu season, visit health.wvu.edu.