West Virginia University announced Monday it will administer $27.2 million in federal covid relief monies to eligible students over the 2021-22 academic year.
Degree-seeking students are automatically considered for the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March if they attend classes at least half-time on any WVU campus. These students will also need to file a 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid by Aug. 20 to be eligible.
According to the University, eligible graduate and professional students will also be considered for emergency grants. International students who are eligible to get money will be contacted by the Office of Global Affairs with instructions on how to apply.
The University also said students whose “financial situation has been drastically changed” since 2019—the tax year reported on the 2021-2022 FAFSA—may submit a Family Contribution Appeal (FCA).
Students who submit FCAs by Aug. 20 for priority consideration, according to the University.
- Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC of zero may receive a fall emergency grant of $1,500.
- Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC greater than zero may receive a fall emergency grant of $1,000.
- Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of zero to $10,000 may receive a fall emergency grant of $750.
- Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of $10,001 to $20,000 may receive a fall emergency grant of $500.
- Non-Pell recipients with an EFC greater than $20,000 will not be considered for the grant at this time.
Students must file a 2021-22 FAFSA by Aug. 20.
More information on emergency grant eligibility can be found on the University’s FAQ page.