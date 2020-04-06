Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday West Virginia's fourth confirmed death related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While [deaths] are pacing significantly below all the other states and surely significantly below the national average, it's sad," Gov. Jim Justice said during a Monday press briefing.
Justice said over the weekend, two additional executive orders were put into place.
Justice said Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Monongalia, Harrison and Kanawha counties are COVID-19 hot spots in West Virginia. He said 60% of the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases were confirmed within them.
Justice said Workforce West Virginia is growing to help process unemployment claims faster. He said three call centers are now operating and running 24/7.
One employee working in a Workforce West Virginia call center tested positive for COVID-19. Justice said the employee is now isolated.
"The call center has not been impacted by this situation," Justice said.