Move-in day and dorm life is something every freshman anxiously awaits for, but many freshmen said COVID-19 changed this fresh start for them.
“I was really expecting… typical college kids late at night just hanging out and hanging out in a friend’s room on the weekend,” said Lenna Lyons, a freshman political science student living at Lyon Towers.
Once COVID-19 cases began spreading rapidly in March, Lyons was expecting to not come to campus at all. She finds it difficult to hang out with friends who don’t live in the same residence hall as her because of the lack of convenient spots to hang out together on campus.
“To be honest, there hasn’t really been a lot of intimate connections, and I don’t think it’s for a lack of trying, I think it’s because of what’s going on,” Lyons said.
On a campus with students coming from all over the nation and the world, freshmen can find it a little intimidating to meet new people, especially if not many people from their hometown are joining them in this new educational setting.
“I got really lucky [with finding friends], but for the majority of people, it’s really hard,” said Chris Deluca, a freshman journalism student living in Boreman South.
Deluca compared living in a dorm to an almost prison-like feel.
“I think that certain people may forget that we are grown adults and we should be treated that way,” Deluca said. “I just wish it was less like this serious, always angry mentality.”
The University made a rule in response to the pandemic that no outside guests not currently living in the residence hall are allowed in.
“I don’t understand, I’m not mad at it, I just don’t actually understand their reasoning,” Deluca said.
With limited opportunities of social interaction and in-person activities on campus, the University has provided students with many virtual opportunities to pass their time. Many crafts are available, WVUp All Night has recently started again and several virtual fitness programs have been made available.
Chloe den Uijl, a freshman history student living in Stalnaker Hall, found ways to build a community with other residents by joining the Community Council of Dadisman and Stalnaker and taking a leadership role as Vice President of Stalnaker.
“We’re planning some fun Halloween activities for the residents and a virtual movie night,” said den Uijl. “More people would probably turn out if we could do activities in person. There hasn’t been a lot of participation because people are tired of meeting on computer screens.”
Between online classes and virtual events, students find themselves burnt out from Zoom meetings. For den Uijl, she said she wishes there were more opportunities to meet others in small, in-person group activities.