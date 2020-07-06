West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he is signing an executive order making it mandatory to wear face coverings in buildings across the state.
The mandate applies to those aged 9 years old and above, and will take effect on Tuesday at midnight.
"If you go to work, and you go to work in a building, I expect you to wear a mask as you enter work. Then, if you're working in an office and there's no one else in the office or you're working in an area that is completely social distanced, take your mask off," Justice said.
"If you get up and go to the water cooler or for a coffee break or whatever it may be, put your mask on. If you go into a retail store, I expect you to wear a mask."
Justice says that utilizing face coverings will result in a decrease in positive cases of the coronavirus around the state.
"If you wear a mask when you go in a building, and the employees are wearing a mask and the patrons are wearing a mask, we will drop from an 84 or a 70% increase, to an 11% decrease," Justice said.
In Monongalia County, positive cases of the coronavirus have risen nearly 62% since July 1. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are currently 123 active cases in the county.
The DHHR data also shows that, as of Monday afternoon, there are currently 826 active cases throughout the Mountain State.
"West Virginia, look around," Justice said. "Everywhere around us is breaking loose, and our numbers are showing our numbers to be moving in a significantly wrong way. We have got to move, and we've got to move now."