A third WVU eatery has been temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Hatfields, a dining hall located at the Mountainlair, was closed for a brief time on Sunday, according to a WVU press release. Following a deep cleaning of the space, the location was expected to reopen later in the night for dinner service.
The temporary closure comes days after Hugh Baby's on Evansdale was shut down under similar circumstances. Starbucks @ UPlace, which was shuttered earlier this month due to an exposure, reopened last week.