As courses move online, students are being provided the opportunity to register for high pass/pass/fail courses until April 24.
Evan Widders, associate provost for undergraduate education, said the system is to accommodate students who feel they will not do as well online due to being away from campus, the different learning style or poor internet connection.
“If they are feeling they are getting a worse grade than they would have normally gotten, they can choose this grade mode,” Widders said.
With this grading scale, students can receive a high pass grade that correlates to an A, B or C, a pass grade that is a D, or a fail, which is the same as an F. High pass and pass will not impact GPA positively or negatively, but a fail grade would have negative impacts.
Students do not need to apply this system to all of their classes. Students have the freedom to pick and choose which courses they would like to apply the system to.
Although the system cannot hurt students' GPAs unless they receive an F, it also prevents them from improving it. Widders said for students who need to raise their GPA for scholarship requirements or because they are on academic probation, the grading system does not allow them to do so.
Widders said students also need to be cautious when using the system because it is currently unclear how professional programs that require certain grades in specific classes will accept pass/fail grading.
“If you want to go to medical school, they are going to require you to have a grade in chemistry,” he said. “We don’t know if these schools are going to accept pass/fail grading because of the unusual circumstances this semester, but we can’t promise that they will.”
Widders said many schools have moved all courses to this grading system format, so accommodations for students interested in professional school may be available in the future.
“MIT for instance has gone 100% pass/fail grading,” Widders said. “Someone is going to have to decide whether MIT students are not going to be able to go to professional school or these professional schools are just going to have to make some allowances for this semester.”
Widders said students are urged to speak with their advisors about the system and any concerns they have.
Once students register for the system, they will not be able to switch back to the regular grading system for this semester. For more information on the system and how to register, visit undergraduate.wvu.edu.