Free antigen self-test kits will be available for all students, faculty and staff to pick up in advance of spring break.
Next week (March 7-11), self-test kits will be available to pick up Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the main lobby of the Mountainlair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Pylons in Health Sciences from noon to 2 p.m.
Tests will also be at the Student Rec Center on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additionally, those wishing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before break can do so on March 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the Rec Center.
Students are also able to receive vaccines by walk-in appointments at the Health and Education building Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other vaccine opportunities can be found on the Return to Campus site.
Community testing is also still being offered by WVU and the Monongalia Health Department at the Student Rec Center throughout the month. Before break, opportunities are as listed:
- Monday March 7 from 7-9 a.m.
- Tuesday March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday March 10 from 8-10 a.m.
The University encourages those fully vaccinated individuals traveling over spring break to follow the CDC’s guidelines, like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, and to monitor their symptoms upon their return.
Further instructions regarding the University's travel guidelines can be found here.