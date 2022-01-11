To keep students safe and on campus, West Virginia University has partnered with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to offer a free COVID-19 antigen self-test kit and KN95 mask to WVU students and employees.
The kits and masks are available for pick up at the following locations:
Blackwater room in the Mountainlair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
the Student Rec Center from noon to 4p.m.
Health Sciences from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Distribution began Monday, Jan. 10 and will end Friday, Jan. 14.
A valid WVU ID or Mountaineer card is needed to pick up a mask and self-test kit. Instructions on how to use the self-tests can be found here or on the Return to Campus site.
It is recommended that the self-test kits are used if exposed or if you begin showing symptoms.
In addition to the free tests and masks, the University and the Monongalia County Health Department will continue their WVU community testing at the Rec Center throughout January.
Testing will occur Mondays from 7 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-in testing is available to all WVU students and employees and Morgantown community members.