For the second time this month, a West Virginia University eatery is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
Hugh Baby's, located at Evansdale Crossing, was temporarily closed on Monday after the University was notified of a COVID-19 exposure at the location.
According to the University, safety protocols were immediately implemented and a deep cleaning of the area was initiated. The University is also working along with the Monongalia County Health Department for purposes of contact tracing.
The location is expected to reopen on Sept. 24.
Earlier this month, the Starbucks location at The Market @UPlace was closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. It is currently slated to reopen on Friday.