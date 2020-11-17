The end of the WVU fall semester is nearing, but student organizations won't be able to see it in person.
According to an email sent to student organization leaders and advisors, all in-person events, programs and activities being held by student organizations must be postponed or moved virtually.
The email, sent at 5 p.m. on Monday, says that the decision is effective immediately, and will run until further notice.
The Daily Athenaeum did not receive this email directly from the University, instead obtaining it through a source.
In the email, it is cited that an increase in COVID-19 positive cases is a leading factor in the decision. According to WVU coronavirus data, total cases have been on the rise during the month of November. During the week of Oct. 26, only 0.49% of tests came back positive. However, that number increased to 1.40% the following week, and rose to 2.15% during the week of Nov. 9.
At press time, the state Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 598 deaths from the coronavirus. The daily percent positivity has been trending upward, with the most recent statistic being 5.72% of cases.
According to data from Monday, Monongalia County's daily percent positivity was 3.34%.