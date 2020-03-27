West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is initiating additional safeguards to prevent the government from misreporting coronavirus-related deaths.
“This just makes me flat mad," Justice said during a Friday afternoon press conference.
"I have been reported to on two different days by various senior people that we had a death; two different places, two different counties and, in both situations, just to tell it like it is, we weren’t right," he said.
Justice said a coronavirus-related death in the state is almost inevitable.
“We all know the odds are really stacked against us being [the] high-risk state that we are," he said. "But it's still beyond tragic."
On Thursday night, Sundale Rehabilitation and Long Term Care reported incorrectly that one of its residents with coronavirus died, according to a statement from the facility. This incorrect information was relayed to the Monongalia County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Twenty-eight people from Sundale were diagnosed with coronavirus as of a Thursday afternoon Monongalia County Health Department Facebook post.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said, under the current system, the state receives reports from local departments that it then works to verify.
"In this case there was a misidentification at the local level," he said. "[Sundale] took responsibility for that. However, in the future, as the governor said, we can't tolerate those kinds of mistakes."
Crouch said DHHR will now have a second way to confirm deaths directly through a hospital.
"That will delay things," he said, "but we're going to make sure those kinds of things are confirmed before we report them."