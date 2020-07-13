Gov. Jim Justice has ordered the closure of all bars in Monongalia County for 10 days as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
Justice announced the decision during a press conference on Monday.
"[Cases] are growing absolutely at an alarming rate from the age of 20 to 29," Justice said. "That level today in Mon County is at twice the level of any other age group."
Justice said during the closure, health officials in the area will help those businesses find ways to comply with safety protocols. While bars located within restaurants are included in this closure, restaurants are still able to serve alcohol.
As of Monday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that there were 340 active cases of the coronavirus in Monongalia County. The county has had a reported total of 526 positive cases since the pandemic began in March.
Additionally, Justice said permitted crowd sizes are being reduced from 100 people down to 25, and fairs, festivals and concerts will no longer be permitted.