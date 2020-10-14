Despite the increased risk for students to contract COVID-19 on-campus, requirements for students living on-campus and attending in-person courses remain unchanged.
WVU spokesperson April Kaull said students are being asked to continue attending classes in the medium that they began this semester, whether that be online or in-person.
“While we understand that not all students share the same level of comfort in the classroom, we have very little indication that COVID has spread in our classrooms,” Kaull said in an email. “Contract tracing has shown that our classrooms are very safe.”
Traditionally, freshmen or transfer students with less than 29 credit hours must live in residence halls unless they fall under one of these categories: their commute is less than 50 miles away from Morgantown, are married, are a parent of a dependent, have one year of active duty military service, or are 21 by Sept. 1 of that year.
Following a two week transition to online classes announced on Sept. 7 due to COVID-19 cases rising among students at West Virginia University, the school has returned to in-person classes. Students are required to attend their in-person classes, as well as continue to stay in the resident halls if they are freshmen.
“I feel like it would’ve been easier to leave everybody online,” said Kaylee Cheuvront, a freshman English student. “I know it would’ve been disappointing to people, because of the cost, but it was a lot harder to go back that second time.”
Logan Squires, a freshmen business student, attends in-person courses. He said he is not too concerned over the virus on campus, but believes that the switch between in-person and online and then back to in-person has caused more confusion for freshmen like him.
Squires said being a first-time freshman on campus during COVID-19 was confusing, and he was just getting used to attending classes in-person before the switch. When classes went online, he said he adapted within the first week. He said switching back and forth between in-person and online has been stressful.
“Now I have to pay for parking, it’s just annoying,” Squires said. “I wish they would've just said, ‘we’re gonna do this year online’.”
Other students are glad that WVU has continued in-person classes for now. Joseph Nicotra, an exercise physiology freshman living in Boreman Hall, said he was not concerned about the virus in the residence halls, and that he and his roommate have been subjected to random tests to ensure those residing in the halls are not infected.
“It makes me at least hopeful that the school is at least trying to send us back in-person,” Nicotra said. “The fact that West Virginia started out trying to do in-person...it just makes you really hopeful, not just for this semester, but the next one.”
For students who do not feel safe attending class or living in residence halls, Kaull said they should contact their program or department chair. Students with documented health concerns should contact the Office of Accessibility.