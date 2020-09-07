WVU has temporarily cancelled in-person undergraduate courses from Sept. 9 through Sept. 25. following several reports of parties over the holiday weekend.
This change only applies to WVU's Morgantown campus.
This decision follows an increase in positive cases among students as well as the probability of an increase in cases following parties held throughout Labor Day weekend. According to a University email, several students attending these parties should have been in quarantine.
Those taking health science courses with students and are in clinical rotation as well as graduate and professional courses will remain in-person. Online courses and University operations will continue as usual.
"This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19," said Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health. "There is an increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events."
On Sept. 6, WVU announced 29 students would be placed on immediate interim suspension following COVID-19 investigation, with additional sanctions still pending. Similar announcements were given on Sept. 2 and 3, as well as Aug. 20 and 26.
In-person recreational activities will also be suspended. However, there will be an increase of virtual activities.
If conditions permit, WVU intends to resume in-person classes on Sept. 28. The decision will be evaluated on Sept. 23.