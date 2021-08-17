Hours before classes begin, West Virginia University administrators have decided to require masks in classrooms across campus for at least the next 30 days -- regardless of vaccination status.
The policy change comes as administrators say they do not "feel confident" the school will reach set vaccination goals.
"WVU is making this shift based on a variety of factors, including increasing evidence that a booster may be needed as immunity provided by vaccines is waning over time," The University wrote in an email to students. "And importantly, many faculty, staff and students have not yet submitted a vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 test result."
Masks were previously required inside for unvaccinated individuals and encouraged for vaccinated individuals.
Just over two-thirds of students, faculty and staff on the Morgantown campus have registered their vaccinations with the school.
More than 10,000 students, faculty and staff have not verified their vaccination yet. They are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test by this Friday and fewer than 15% of those have done so, according to WVU data.
Additionally, around 8,000 students, faculty and staff have not completed the required COVID-19 education module.
University administrators wrote they do not "feel confident" the campus will be at 80% vaccinated and verified by the deadline of Sept. 1.
The University is encouraging people to mask up in any indoor space on campus, not just within the classroom.
“We have always stated that our highest priority is to offer a fully in-person, on-campus academic and student experience this fall,” said provost Maryanne Reed in an email to students. “Based on the data we have, the additional temporary measure of masking will provide an extra layer of protection for the academic settings.