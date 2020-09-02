Gov. Jim Justice announced all Monongalia County bars are closed indefinitely as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Boom, right off the get-go, we’ve got people standing on top of people, we’ve got no masks,” Justice said. “The bars are closed.”
Justice said prior to bars reopening on Monday, state officials had worked closely with bar owners to discuss the guidelines which would need to be enforced to keep patrons safe.
In a letter to the campus and Morgantown community before the shut-down was announced, WVU President E. Gordon Gee said he was more than disappointed to see photos and commentary circulating social media of overcrowding and lack of masks outside of Morgantown bars.
“I assure you we are taking these incidents extremely seriously,” Gee said.
Gee said although it is the actions of a few students who shine a negative light on the University as a whole, he is proud of the majority of students, faculty and staff who are continuing to follow safety guidelines.
The University released a statement to the Daily Athenaeum about the announcement, saying it appreciated the efforts of the Governor.
"We appreciate the continued support and leadership from Governor Justice," the statement said, "as well as the partnerships we have with the City of Morgantown and the Monongalia County Health Department as we work to ensure the safety and health of our campus and local community."