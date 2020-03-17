MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – To prevent the spread of COVID-19, City of Morgantown Buildings and Morgantown Municipal Court are closed to the public until April 6, 2020. If you need assistance, please call the City Manager's Office at 304-284-7405 or access the staff directory at www.morgantownwv.gov.
Hearings in Morgantown Municipal Court are postponed until further notice. You will receive notice of your rescheduled hearing date. Fines and fees can still be paid at the Municipal Court Clerk Office at the Public Safety Building at 300 Spruce Street.
The city is now accepting payments online for the following: Planning and Zoning Applications, Bid Packet fees, Code Enforcement Permit fees and Letters of Compliance, Police Test Application fees, Fire fees, and Fire Department Permits and fees. You can find the online payment link on the city’s website under the “Quick Links” section on the homepage. Payments in the form of check by mail will also be accepted. Individuals wishing to submit applications, forms, and other documents such as building permits, will be required to contact the department they wish to coordinate with for instructions on completing and submitting documents. Contact information for city departments can be found at the City of Morgantown website at www.morgantownwv.gov.
Please check the City of Morgantown website at www.morgantownwv.gov and our social media regularly for updates on how we are responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic.