The Morgantown City Council approved an emergency ordinance Tuesday, voting unanimously to pass a statute in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release, the ordinance requires individuals 9 years old and over to wear masks or face coverings indoors, excluding when consuming food or beverage or inside their own residence. If individuals violate this rule, they can be subject to fines between $25 and $500.
The ordinance also requires businesses with more than three new, positive COVID-19 cases to deep clean the facility. The facility must also be inspected the Monongalia County Health Department prior to reopening. Businesses found violating the emergency ordinance are also subject to fines between $25 and $500.
The ordinance will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.
According to the press release, the Morgantown Police Department is responsible for enforcing this new ordinance. Violations will be imposed by the Morgantown Municipal Court.