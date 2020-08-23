There is nothing quite like arriving at WVU as an incoming freshman.
This year’s freshmen move-in, however, was unlike any other.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, smiling faces became sets of eyes peering out from behind a mask. At each residence hall entrance, hand sanitizing stations were placed to ensure proper hygiene and safety.
"Move in went pretty smoothly," said Jade Mayle, a freshman pre-engineering student. "I didn't really have any concerns and I felt like I was properly prepared for what I would need and the process I would go through."
Each students and two guests were allotted an hour and a half to unload their vehicles. Each group was instructed to transport their items with a wheeled cart with a plastic lining inside. Once they were finished, they were instructed to deliver their cart to a designated area after disposing of the plastic bag.
These measures were all a part of the University's efforts to comply with federal and state regulations while keeping move-in timely and organized.
"It was all pretty simple and easy...it was probably even a little too much," said Alexander Brady, a freshman psychology student.
Despite the meticulous move-in procedures, safety did not overshadow the spirit or enthusiasm of soon-to-be mountaineers.
"I'm so excited to be a part of WVU and be a mountaineer in general," said Ashton Kwek, a freshman pre-engineering student. "I've always lived in West Virginia and it’s been my dream to come here."
Despite social distancing, freshmen are finding ways to create close bonds with their fellow students.
For the safety of all students, limited numbers of visitors and staff members are permitted in the residence halls as well.
"They proceeded with the whole thing nicely, it was very smooth," said Paige Deremer, WVU freshmean. "I definitely expected it to be a lot more hectic, but it was actually a lot nicer than I thought it would be."