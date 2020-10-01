After students returned to campus on Sept. 28, many have had mixed reactions regarding the decision.
On-campus courses were shut down on Sept. 7 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and a predicted spike due to events held over Labor Day weekend. Some students expressed worries of cases rising again as students return to campus.
“I believe that the university made a tough call coming back to in-person classes,” said Emilee Kessler, a freshman journalism student. “I can’t tell if it’s the right or wrong choice. I know it’s better from an education standpoint, but [there is] the fact that cases could rise again."
Erin Cunningham, a freshman pre-nursing student, said she believes sanitation protocols could be improved on campus.
“The sanitizing could be amped up more, like in our community bathrooms,” Cunningham said. “They aren’t being cleaned as often as we were told they would be. I’m sure it’s tough, though.”
Freshman journalism student Christelle Temple and freshman exercise physiology student Morgan Hudnall both said they believe there have been issues with miscommunication on campus regarding what protocols students are being asked to follow. Hudnall said she has seen students not wearing a mask when they are in close groups outside.
Hudnall also said that she was worried that October was just around the corner. She’s heard of Halloween parties being a popular thing in Morgantown, and thinks that people won’t give up their chance to dress up with friends and party.
“I think cases are going to spike even more than they did last time and we’ll be sent home for the rest of the semester. Halloween parties are huge here, it’s like the biggest holiday here, every weekend of October there’s huge parties,” Hudnall said.
Freshman civil engineering student Isaac Bond said he is ready to return to campus. He said he is a hands-on learner and finds it much easier when he is in the classroom.
“Just let students be students, we just want to hang out,” Bond said. “Don’t crack down on the whole University when it’s just a small group who doesn’t listen to the rules.”