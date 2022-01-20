During the first week of classes at West Virginia University, over 400 students, faculty, and staff were in isolation after being infected with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday.
On Jan. 14, the fourth day of classes, there were 480 people affiliated with WVU infected and in isolation — the most since WVU began counting in fall 2020.
WVU stopped reporting case data at the same time that the number of students and employees infected with COVID-19 hit a pandemic high. This decision has since been reversed.
The omicron surge of cases is different from previous surges as the campus community is more protected. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and 82% of students and 91% of faculty and staff are vaccinated.
University health officials have repeatedly emphasized that almost all cases among students and employees have been mild and resulted in people missing a few classes. The isolation period has also been shortened from ten days to five.
“We hope that these will be mild illnesses, as they have been so far, but they will result in absenteeism, both among students and employees for periods of time,” Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health, told faculty last week.
The University initially stopped releasing case data throughout the spring semester. After a recent push from students and faculty and media reports from the Daily Athenaeum and Charleston Gazette-Mail, school administrators said Wednesday that they have decided to resume publishing case data daily and isolation data weekly.
WVU changed its testing process for the spring semester due to high vaccination rates among students and employees. It got rid of previously required surveillance testing for unvaccinated individuals and provided all students and staff with a free rapid at-home test.
Isolation data will be published every Wednesday by 2 p.m. on WVU’s public dashboard, according to the University. Quarantine data is not available as WVU has transferred the primary responsibility for contact tracing onto individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
Updates on vaccination rates among students and employees won’t be available until Feb. 2 and will be updated on a bi-weekly basis.
“Although WVU has decided to once again include certain data points related to COVID-19 testing in its public dashboard, this information should be taken in context,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care.
“The testing data the University currently captures does not account for self-tests, surveillance or sample testing — it primarily compromises symptomatic individuals and those considered close contacts to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. As such, positivity rates may appear artificially inflated since the overall number of tests we are administering to potentially healthy individuals this semester is much lower.”