Health officials at West Virginia University saw a recent spike in COVID-19 cases as students returned to campus for the fall semester.
Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director for Student Health Services, said the University is more prepared to combat surges now compared to previous years. However, she added that reported numbers may not paint an accurate picture of true active cases because students and employees are now less likely to report positive tests.
“Now, since rapid testing is available, I think a lot of people take advantage of that at home, and those numbers may not always be reported because they may not need evaluated within the clinic,” Burrell said, adding that she believes community members are following the CDC guidelines and isolating when needed despite not reporting their positive test.
The University stopped publishing active cases this fall and no longer requires off-campus students to report their positive tests, leaving it up to them to follow the CDC guidelines.
According to Burrell, WVU stopped tracking active cases on campus due to a lack of accuracy as at-home tests increase in popularity.
However, students living in on-campus residence halls are required to report positive tests and are moved to isolation housing on campus where their release date is set six days after they tested positive.
Burrell also said that state numbers and statistics may also be inaccurate as they do not reflect rapid tests that were not formally reported.
As of Sept. 11, Monongalia County saw a 16.5% infection rate and 11.23% positivity, which is comparable to the state’s daily percent positivity of 11.71%.
Though cases have spiked statewide as students return and more people begin spending time indoors, Burrell believes that we are much more prepared than previous falls.
On campus, Burrell said Student Health has seen mostly mild symptoms, attributing this trend to the high availability of vaccines and the development of new medications to prevent infections among high-risk individuals from getting worse.
Both Moderna and Pfizer developed a bivalent vaccine, containing mRNA from both the original and more recent omicron strain of COVID-19. The new vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and should be available to the public soon, becoming the newest addition to the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ by the CDC.
Individuals are eligible for the new bivalent booster only two months after receiving either their primary series, the original Pfizer or Moderna duo, or a booster, according to Burrell. Those who’ve just finished their isolation period are also technically eligible, though Burrell said many wait up to three months because they have antibodies from their last infection.
To avoid reinfection by other strains, Burrell recommends getting the bivalent vaccine as soon as it's available or immediately after finishing your isolation period.
Although there are no vaccine clinics scheduled at the moment, the primary series and previous booster are currently available at Student Health with no appointment needed.
“In the past we’ve had our vaccine clinics at the Rec Center and at different locations, but I think more vaccines can be given within the clinic, you know, with the supplies and the staff available,” Burrell said.
“I would say that it’s very important when the vaccine becomes available for anyone who has not had a booster or is at higher risk, such as if they’re immunocompromised, to go ahead and get the vaccine early,” Burrell said, adding that though we are not sure when the next surge could strike, it is likely that cases will rise as the weather gets cooler and people begin spending more time indoors during the holiday season.
Burrell also recommended getting the flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available, with the COVID-19 booster.
All students looking to become vaccinated, tested or evaluated for COVID-19 symptoms can visit Student Health or schedule a video visit via WVU MyChart.