Despite COVID-19 guidances against them, reports of several large parties and gatherings were investigated by the University Police Department between Aug. 17 and Aug. 25, according to the UPD crime log.
According to the crime log, 40 parties/gatherings were investigated, 22 of which occurred at fraternities.
"We have seen an increase in party (and) gathering reports going into this semester," said UPD Police Chief W.P. Chedester. "The increase is due in part to state and local COVID-19 mandates on the allowable size of gatherings and a proactive approach by WVU to help the university community follow those guidelines."
Chedester said no new policies have been implemented by UPD. He said the department is following the guidelines implemented by the state and local government in relation to these type of calls.
"We have encouraged the university community to follow the see something, say something example and report any activity that is in violation of state and local regulations," Chedester said.
April Kaull, a WVU spokesperson, said the crime log only indicates where University police have responded or have received complaints of. These reports are then investigated.
Kaull said students who are found to be in violation of large gathering guidelines will face disciplinary action.
"Any student found to be in violation of the student code of conduct or local and county ordinances or the state guidelines issued by the governor are subject to the student code of conduct," Kaull said.