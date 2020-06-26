To accommodate large class sizes, some WVU courses will be held in off-campus buildings during the 2020 fall semester, including the Metropolitan Theatre located on High Street.
Paul Kreider, Vice Provost of WVU, said the theatre provides a large venue in which WVU can adhere to social distancing guidelines without reducing class sizes.
“The capacity of the venue is approximately 900 and our largest class in the space this fall will be 330,” Kreider said.
Currently, the classes that are scheduled to be held at the Met include Biology 191, Chemistry 111, 115 and 116, Economics 225 and Business (BCOR) 370.
Kreider said that the theatre will be equipped with the technology required for teaching and learning, including WVU encrypted WiFi.
Students that are scheduled to have a class in the theatre will need to plan for an extra five-minute walk from the downtown campus to the theater.
“The City is pleased to assist the faculty of WVU in fulfillment of the educational mission,” Kreider said.
In addition to the theatre, Kreider said other locations to temporarily host classes are being considered, such as the Mountainlair Ballrooms, Gluck Theatre, Arnold Hall, Towers, Erickson Alumni Center, Student Rec Center and the gym at Wesley United Methodist Church. Masks will still be required to attend courses in these facilities.