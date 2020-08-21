Six students are facing sanctions from student conduct following several social gatherings held downtown and near campus, according to a letter from Corey Farris, WVU's dean of students.
According to the letter, all students found violating WVU's health and safety policy regarding social gatherings or state and local health orders are subject to disciplinary action.
Those reported to student conduct will first be put on probation and required to complete an additional educational activity. This will be visible to future employers on the student's disciplinary record.
A second report will be considered a violation of the student's probation, and could lead to suspension or expulsion from the University.
Farris said student organizations also found to be violating policies risk facing suspension or loss of University recognition.
"I want to acknowledge that the majority of our students are doing the right things and taking the proper precautions," Farris said. "I want to personally thank you for demonstrating our Mountaineer Values and respecting each other."