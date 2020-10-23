Student-workers at West Virginia University have continued to persevere through COVID-19 challenges. For many Mountaineers, working on campus is more than just a side gig.
When the pandemic set in, students employed at WVU were faced with uncertainty in their future.
“At the beginning of the semester, it was really stressful because I wasn’t sure if the Rec was going to stay open or not,” said Kathleen Eyler a junior international studies student and operations supervisor at the Student Rec Center.
The Rec Center had all indoor activities shut down this year on March 18, and it has remained closed for nearly seven months now. Student-workers have not let rigid restrictions stop them from helping others.
Eyler’s job now mainly consists of renting out fitness equipment from the shipping container located by the outdoor field at the Rec Center.
“I don’t think enough people are taking advantage of it because I don’t think a lot of people know that we’re out there trying to have some sort of recreation for them,” Eyler said
The Rec Center can be found on Instagram and Twitter, and posts update on activities and opportunities virtually every day. Activities included are yoga, skills challenges, esports tournaments and much more.
Students looking for tips on health, self-care or mental fitness can also turn to the Rec for assistance. To ensure safety, all in-person events require that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.
“A lot of people are upset that they need to wear their mask outside, on campus and all the time… most people are pretty good about it though,” Eyler said.
Student-workers employed at the Downtown Campus Library had no choice but to remain indoors, putting them at an increased risk of contraction. One of those students is Olivia Sinkule, a senior history student.
Sinkule has remained behind the front desk to help students check out books and access student services. Her duties have expanded to ensure that students can study safely without fear of sickness.
“Our job includes enforcing mask guidelines by walking around to see if students have them,” Sinkule said. Masks are provided to anyone in the library that does not have one.
These protective measures have succeeded despite a large influx of students entering and leaving the library on a daily basis.
“We had a small exposure at the library, but there was only one person that tested positive and it was handled quickly,” Sinkule said.
Library policy prohibits food or drinks, even in private study rooms. At one point, employees were instructed to check the wellness passes of everyone entering the library.
“Some people didn’t even know about wellness checks and would just send the emails straight to spam,” Sinkule said.
Even while facing tight restrictions and risk of personal illness, Sinkule, like many other student-workers, has stayed employed to get by. Throughout the pandemic, she has maintained two jobs — one at the library and another at a Starbucks off-campus.
This dedication and determination is a small sample of the types of student workers here at WVU. Undeterred by a global pandemic, they have remained steadfast in bettering the lives of the people around them.