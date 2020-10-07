Many WVU students are still adapting to lectures online through Zoom, something many have never had to do before COVID-19 caused campus to move completely online in the spring semester.
With this new, virtual learning environment, the Daily Athenaeum ran a poll on how students’ learning experiences compared with in-person lectures.
Students responded to how they felt the online format affected how well they could pay attention and how much they contribute to class discussions. Students were asked whether they pay attention or contribute less, more or the same in online classes compared to in-person.
Sydney MacDougall, a freshman forensic examination student, said it’s difficult to keep her mind on the subject during online lectures.
“Not being in a classroom setting, there’s a lot of distractions,” MacDougall said. “It does get a little hard to pay attention.”
Kaitlyn Conner, a junior psychology student, said it’s a lot easier to get away with paying less attention with her camera turned off.
Conner said focusing on virtual lectures is much more difficult than in-person.
Students were more divided when asked how their contributions compare between in-person and online classes. By a single vote, more students said they contribute less often online.
Conner said her participation in class has definitely decreased since moving online.
“I’m fine with talking in class, [but] I don’t like turning on my mic and talking,” Conner said. “I don’t ask as many questions vocally, but I definitely contribute on the chat.”
Jessica Mansy, a sophomore biology student, said she also prefers to use the chat box rather than speak over her microphone.
“I think you interact with other people more if you’re facing them, but when you’re not, you all mute yourself and rather not talk,” Mansy said. “I usually use the [chat box], I don’t unmute myself.”
MacDougall had similar sentiments about using Zoom’s chat box feature to make her class contributions.
“I use the chat more than I answer questions in person personally,” MacDougall said. “I’m more comfortable saying my thoughts.”