Study abroad programs for the spring 2021 semester have been cancelled for incoming and outgoing students due to COVID-19, WVU announced on Friday.
Henry Oliver, WVU Director of Global Advancement, said a decision regarding Summer 2021 semester programs is yet to be made.
In the spring 2020 semester, study abroad programs were cut short for many students living abroad after safety concerns regarding COVID-19 arose between both WVU and its partner programs. In April, the University announced the cancellation of fall 2020 study abroad programs.
According to an article from MountaineerENews, several partner schools abroad had already cancelled programs prior to WVU making the final decision for the upcoming semester.