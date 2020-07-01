The Monongalia County Health Department announced Wednesday that three individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus had been at Baby Squirrels Saloon on June 24.
The establishment announced Wednesday that it would be closed that night, as well as potentially Thursday, in order to take health precautions.
Due to recent events, we will be closed tonight and possibly tomorrow for a deep cleaning and to get the staff tested for the virus. Thank you for your understanding!#wewillbeback #staysquirrely🐿— Baby Squirrels Saloon (@BabySquirrelsWV) July 1, 2020
The health department also brought attention to two neighboring bars: Big Times and The Back Door.
“We do not know where these individuals originally came into contact with COVID-19, but we do know that they spent time in at least three bars, if not more, and two of which they described as being “very crowded,’” MCHD executive director and county health officer Dr. Lee B. Smith said in a statement.
“Anyone who has visited these bars, especially on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if they have any questions, including about whether or not they should quarantine, they should call the health department at 304-598-5100."
Big Times announced Wednesday that it would also be temporarily shutting its doors.
Due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the area and any possible interaction our staff may have had with this we will be closing for the time being. None of the staff is showing symptoms, we have all been tested and will not open again until all tests come back negative.— Big Times (@BigTimes_WV) July 1, 2020
The MCHD encourages anybody who has any of the following symptoms to contact the department: shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and loss of smell.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Monongalia County currently held 166 of the state's 2,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to data from the state's Department of Health and Human Resources, the county currently has 26 active confirmed cases.
The entire press release from the MCHD can be read here.
Correction: We have searched for and added additional data to clarify a paragraph in this article.