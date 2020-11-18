All undergraduate instruction will be moved online Nov. 23-24 due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases on campus and in the state.
Students in health science programs or graduate and professional-level courses should check with their instructors to see if they will be operating in-person Monday and Tuesday as some programs may be excluded.
Dining and residential halls will remain open until the beginning of break and will operate on a normal schedule. Libraries will also stay open, but their hours may vary.
“Now more than ever, we ask our students, faculty and staff to stay home and away from those outside of your immediate bubble as much as possible,” said Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, in a MIX email. “If you have to be out or travel, follow the safety guidance that has been put in place to protect you and others, especially our more vulnerable residents.”