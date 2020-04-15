WVU has announced all of its Morgantown courses will have a revised final exams schedule for Spring 2020.
In an email, the University cited the changes are intended to "manage the load on eCampus as well as to minimize student conflicts arising from having multiple exams during the same time slot".
The final exam period will now run from Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 10. Exams will be held on Saturdays, May 2 and May 9, while Sundays, May 3 and May 10, will be dedicated for make-up exams. Instruction for all undergraduate courses will end on April 30.
A full schedule of final exam time slots can be found on the registrar.wvu.edu website.
To accommodate larger class sections, there will be a daily lockdown period of eCampus from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day except Sundays. eCampus will be closed to all other sections during this lockdown period.
The University said students should work with their professors or department deans to identify and overcome any potential scheduling conflicts that may occur.
Final grades will be due on May 13 and will be made available to students on May 15.