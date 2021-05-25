West Virginia University announced that vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks on its campuses outdoors on Tuesday, May 25.
According to the University’s press release, vaccinated people can also choose to forgo their masks indoors in groups of 10 or fewer, if everyone present is comfortable. Masks will continue to be required in most indoor spaces on campus.
13.03% of students and 19.85% of faculty and staff had verified their vaccinations with the University as of Tuesday, May 25. Students, faculty and staff can confirm their vaccinations using myhousing.wvu.edu.
The University press release also announced the easing of travel restrictions for vaccinated people by June 1.
Fully-vaccinated people who travel out-of-state domestically will no longer need to quarantine or get tested upon return. Vaccinated people who travel internationally will not be required to quarantine but should get tested 3-5 days after travel.
The CDC considers someone “fully-vaccinated” two weeks after receiving two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Unvaccinated people will still need to get tested 3-5 days after travel and should quarantine for 5 days after going out-of-state and 7 days after international travel. The University is not requiring masks for anyone in personal spaces like private offices.
Testing is available on Mondays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and noon at the Student Rec Center. More information about testing is available at the Return to Campus website.