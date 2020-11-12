Waldo’s Chicken at the Evansdale Crossing has been closed temporarily following a COVID-19 exposure report at the location. The restaurant is to remain closed for the rest of the 2020 Fall semester, but is expected to reopen in Spring 2021.
Anyone who has visited Waldo’s Chicken or any restaurant within Evansdale Crossing is recommended to self-monitor for symptoms; however, according to a MIX email, being exposed to COVID-19 in an environment such as the Evansdale Crossing is unlikely due to enhanced health and safety precautions at the facility.
The University has implemented its procedure safety protocols, and has begun a deep clean of the location. In addition, WVU is working on investigating this case of COVID-19 and has begun contact tracing.