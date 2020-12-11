West Virginia University has begun preparations to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine "potentially" as early as Dec. 27.
This announcement is part of a phased distribution plan created by the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force, according to the university.
Critical hospital staff, nursing home residents and staff, health department staff and first responders will be the first to receive the vaccine.
WVU will receive the vaccine during Phase 1-D, and the plan is to prioritize distributing doses first to employees working on campus who are age of 65 and older with underlying health conditions. This process will be voluntary, and the vaccine will be free.
“We are pleased that higher education will begin to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will assist the State in any way we can with distribution,” WVU President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement. “I appreciate the Governor’s leadership as he leads us through this critical time.”
Employees who qualify will be sent a questionnaire via email on Friday, and must respond by 4 p.m. on the same day.
Responses will be added to a WVU database and participants will be notified when the vaccine becomes available, but this does not guarantee immediate access to the vaccination.
