WVU announced it will be having scheduled slots for students moving into residence halls and free COVID-19 tests for all students, faculty and staff in the spring 2021 semester.
Students who will be living in residence halls will be allotted a 60-minute time slot to move-in, with cleaning breaks scheduled in between time frames. Move-in will begin Jan. 11-16.
Students who do not schedule a time slot will not be permitted in their building.
Like the fall semester, testing will be mandatory for those who will be taking in-person courses or who will be using on-campus resources, which will need to be completed by Jan. 16, according to a MIX email.
If students do not test by this date, they will have to pay a fine of $250 and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Those who do not receive a negative result by Jan. 19 will not be allowed to attend in-person courses.
Sample COVID-19 testing will continue throughout the spring semester and will include students, faculty and staff whether or not they have been exposed or are showing symptoms, including:
students with in-person classes
members of fraternities or sororities
those living in residence halls and University apartments
those participating in athletics
those in the performing arts
specific faculty and staff populations
random samples of students and employees