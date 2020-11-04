Dorms

Towers houses many first year students each semester and is just one of many on-campus housing options.

 File Photo/THE DAILY ATHENAEUM

WVU announced it will be having scheduled slots for students moving into residence halls and free COVID-19 tests for all students, faculty and staff in the spring 2021 semester. 

Students who will be living in residence halls will be allotted a 60-minute time slot to move-in, with cleaning breaks scheduled in between time frames. Move-in will begin Jan. 11-16. 

Students who do not schedule a time slot will not be permitted in their building. 

Like the fall semester, testing will be mandatory for those who will be taking in-person courses or who will be using on-campus resources, which will need to be completed by Jan. 16, according to a MIX email. 

If students do not test by this date, they will have to pay a fine of $250 and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Those who do not receive a negative result by Jan. 19 will not be allowed to attend in-person courses.

Sample COVID-19 testing will continue throughout the spring semester and will include students, faculty and staff whether or not they have been exposed or are showing symptoms, including:

  • students with in-person classes

  • members of fraternities or sororities

  • those living in residence halls and University apartments

  • those participating in athletics

  • those in the performing arts

  • specific faculty and staff populations

  • random samples of students and employees