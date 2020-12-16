In a WVU MIX email, new information regarding testing dates, requirements and spring move-in was provided.
According to Wednesday’s email, all students, faculty, employees and users of WVU on campus resources will be required to be tested before Jan. 16, 2021.
Failure to complete a test by this time will result in a $250 fee for students and a referral to the Office of Student Conduct. Employees will also be subject to disciplinary action if they don’t take a test, including the possibility of administrative leave without pay or administrative leave while using the employee’s annual leave.
Faculty and staff have openings on Jan. 8 and 9, and Jan. 11-16. Testing for students will be available during the Jan. 11-16 slots. WVU asks students and staff to follow protocols while waiting for their results.
Students and faculty who are required to be tested will receive an email to sign up for testing, and another email on Dec. 17 will be sent out to sign up for a date and time slot for spring move in.
Students only enrolled in strictly online courses are not required to be tested, but it is strongly recommended for students returning to Morgantown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Testing sites will be located at the Student Recreation Center on Evansdale and at the Mountainlair. According to the MIX email, the type of test being used is less invasive and will take less than five minutes to complete.
However, for sample testing being done more frequently throughout the semester, some students living in residence halls, resident assistants and residence hall coordinators may be tested with a “rapid antigen diagnostic test” which will have results in the same day.
WVU will also only allow employees to submit West Virginia State-supported community test results. Only those dated from Jan. 4- 9 will be accepted. Rapid test results and any results from out of state will not be accepted.
Residence hall move-in details were also announced, and WVU has move-in times slots from Jan. 11-16. An email will be sent Dec. 17 for students to decide on a move in date and time slot.