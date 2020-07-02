At least 10 West Virginia University students have tested positive for the coronavirus, the University announced Thursday.
According to a statement, several of the students who tested positive have recently been at the Health Sciences Campus in Morgantown or the Eastern Campus in the eastern panhandle of the state.
Those who have tested positive have been isolated, according to the statement. The school is working with the Monongalia County Health Department and utilizing contact tracing to alert those who were in contact with the infected students.
Additionally, known close contacts to those who are infected have been placed in a 14-day quarantine.
To date, there have been 3,053 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Monongalia County had 39 current active cases — a 13-case increase from Wednesday.
The University is currently still planning on operating with a hybrid form of on-campus instruction during the fall semester, which will begin on Aug. 15.