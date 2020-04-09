With election season around the corner, the WVU Center for Service and Learning is working to find ways for students to be civically engaged despite being off-campus.
“One of the biggest things students can do is invest in credible websites to find out what the candidate stands for and to utilize the search engines they have available to them that they may have identified when they were on campus,” said Eric Murphy, assistant director of the Center of Service and Learning at WVU. “For them, to find those credible sources is to really just change the way they engage.”
Murphy is currently working on a project called the ALL In Campus Democracy Challenge, an organization initiative with the goal to help universities get engaged with the democratic process.
“It’s really just getting everyone aligned to support the democratic process and provide students with the opportunity to see the importance of their voice and getting involved,” Murphy said.
Even with students no longer being on campus, Murphy said the center is still working on ways to encourage them to get involved.
He said one of the biggest goals is to give students the opportunity to discuss the democratic process through social media.
“We are still in the process of trying to develop new ways to engage students by utilizing zoom and other virtual platforms,” Murphy said. “We are doing this from a needs assessment. The challenge right now is that they just got adjusted to having virtual classrooms.”
Along with the Center for Service and Learning, a student advisory committee is involved in the process, as well as the VISTA program that is housed by the center.
“The Hatch Act does not allow VISTAs to be involved in any kind of political or democratic initiative, but in a time like we are in now, we are allowed to utilize our VISTAs and the student advisory committee to really support us and make sure what we are doing is relevant,” Murphy said.
Murphy said one strategy they use as an organization is understanding the generation of students that they are targeting and speaking to them as a cultural group.
“A lot of times we will put the message out that ‘here's something you should know,’ or ‘here's something that you oughta know’ and we have the opportunity to create a vehicle for the students to become more curious and utilize the various social media platforms to do their own investigation,” Murphy said.
Part of their process is giving students relevant information, rather than lecture regurgitation.
“Students have the ability to change the world,” Murphy said. “The center's job is to push them in a supportive manner to make social change, to be engaged in the service process and to understand being a wonderful and great volunteer is to be a stakeholder within the community.”