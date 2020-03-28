With everyone socially distancing away from campus, we wanted to find out how everyone is keeping away cabin fever. Here's a few of our favorites so far. 

You can submit your photo here.

Brought to you by Chateau Royale and Aerostar Apartments

Quarantine photos

Bike

Bike

  • Updated

People are doing their best to fight off cabin fever, like these WVU students in this photo. 

Tara Ronaghi

Tara Ronaghi

  • Submitted by Tara Ronaghi
  • Updated

Tara Ronaghi is in Morgnatown keeping busy by doing chalk designs on her balcony.

Tristan Haley

Tristan Haley

  • Submitted by Tristan Haley
  • Updated

Tristan Haley is in Granville, OH. He says he's losing at ping pong. 

E. Gordon Gee

E. Gordon Gee

  • Submitted on Instagram
  • Updated

President E. Gordon Gee is says his selfies aren't the same without his students. "I am thinking of you today, and every day, as we each do ou…

Hannah Wiliams

Hannah Wiliams

  • Photo submitted by Hannah Willaims
  • Updated

DA managing editor Hannah Williams is I’m spending quality time with her little sisters. (Yes, that’s brownie on her face)

Nicolas Uribe

Nicolas Uribe

  • Submitted by Nicolas Uribe
  • Updated

Nicolas Uribe is a WVU student quarantined in Columbia. He's keeping busy by reading, exercising, watching movies with his family, sometimes c…

Tristan Haley 2

Tristan Haley 2

  • Submitted by Tristan Haley
  • Updated

Tristan Haley of Granville, OH has been making cards for people who are stuck in nursing homes.

Caitlin Slone

Caitlin Slone

  • Submitted by Caitlin Slone
  • Updated

Caitlin Slone has been doing some awesome coloring to keep busy. 

Whitney Godwin

Whitney Godwin

  • Photo submitted by Whitney Godwin
  • Updated

WVU's Whitney Godwin has spent her time on Zoom and relaxing with a good cup of coffee. 

Nelson Rekos

Nelson Rekos

  • Submitted by Nelson Rekos
  • Updated

Nelson Rekos is on Morgantown. He's using his new found time to do some beekeeping. He has nearly 15 gallons of Fall honey to harvest.

Donna

Donna

  • Submitted by Donna Lonergan
  • Updated

WVU student Donna Lonergan is stuck in PA. "I have been working on moving back in and other various organizational projects around the home, i…

Caitlin Slone 2

Caitlin Slone 2

  • Submitted by Caitlin Slone
  • Updated

Caitlin Slone has been taking her puppy on walks to keep herself sane.

Submit your photos of how you're dealing with being quarantined